A Thunder Bay man linked to six break and enters at local businesses has been arrested.
On Jan. 4, city police responded to a reported break and enter at a business in the 200 block of Pearl Street around 9:30 a.m. Police learned a person had broken into an outdoor equipment store and stolen merchandise.
During the investigation, police learned a nearby restaurant had also been the victim of a break and enter and theft on Dec. 30, 2022. Surveillance footage from the incident led officers to quickly identify a suspect.
It was also revealed the same suspect was allegedly responsible for the Pearl Street business break-in.
Ryan Glenn Marion, 30, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
Further investigation revealed the same suspect was allegedly connected to break and enters and thefts to businesses in the Bay Street, Court Street and May Street areas between Dec. 23, 2022 and Jan. 4, 2023.
In total, Marion is accused in break and enters to six businesses.
The value of merchandise stolen in these incidents is about $10,000 and damage caused to the businesses is believed to be several thousand dollars.
Marion is charged with six counts of break and enter, five counts of breach of probation order, and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
None of the allegations agains the accused have been proven in court.
