An arrest warrant has been issued in connection to a suspicious death that took place Aug. 7 in Sabaskong Bay First Nation.
On Aug. 7, Treaty Three Police responded to a home on Anishinaabe Road, where a woman was located deceased.
The victim has been identified as Andrea Harper, 48.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jeffrey Kelly, 50, a resident of the Sabaskong Bay First Nation.
Kelly is charged with aggravated assault.
A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to confirm the identity of Harper.
Anyone who sees the accused is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. Investigators do not believe there is an imminent threat to public safety.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or going online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.
The investigation into the death continues. The allegation has not been proven in court.
