Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a break and enter of a bank in December.
Police in Thunder Bay were called to the 640 River St. branch of the Royal Bank on Dec. 6 following reports of a break and enter.
Police say that the bank had been broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen. The Thunder Bay Police Service's Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit and Forensic Identification became involved in the investigation.
Members of the BEAR Unit were able to arrest two suspects.
On Wednesday, Angelo Marozzo, 57, of Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with break and enter. Marozzo has been released with a future court appearance date.
On Thursday, a second suspect, Andrew Gary John Patola, 34, of Thunder Bay, was arrested and charged with break and enter and failure to comply with a release order.
Patola appeared in bail court on Friday and is in custody with a future appearance date.
The investigation is ongoing.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
