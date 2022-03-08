A “large quantity” of illegal drugs were seized from a home in Moose Factory, Ont., late last month, police say.
Four people were arrested in the police raid on Feb. 27, in which fentanyl, oxycodone and cocaine were found, said Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, in a news release on Monday.
They said a drug trafficking charge was laid against Ottawa residents Ricardo Bell, 37, and Mahdi Safa, 36, along with Sudbury resident Natalie Audette, 29, and Moose Factory resident James Fairies, 52.
Bell, Safa and Audette were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Moosonee, Ont., on May 3.
Fairies was remanded into custody following a court appearance.
Moose Cree First Nation, known as Moose Factory, is located about 315 kilometres north of Timmins.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
