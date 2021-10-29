A third person has been arrested in the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found inside a home following a structural fire.
Thunder Bay police responded to the home in the 100 block of East Frederica Street following reports of a fire around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 3.
The body of Jordan Lapointe, 33, was found inside the home and the major crimes unit became involved in both the death and fire investigations.
Shane Cabral, 19, of Ottawa, and Michael Gomez, 20, of Nepean, Ont., are both charged with first-degree murder in relation to the incident, police announced on Wednesday.
On Thursday, police had arrested Thunder Bay resident Zachary Johnson Szura, 22, who is charged with arson causing damage to property.
All three accused remain in custody with future court dates.
None of the allegations against any of the accused have been proven in court.
The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.