A 69-year-old Red Rock man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a local home this spring.
Nobody was injured in the fire, which broke out on the late morning of March 18 on Red Rock Road No. 4, provincial police said.
Police haven’t released a cause of the blaze, which continues to be investigated by the Ontario Fire Marshal.
According to a provincial news release on Wednesday, Lloyd Dupuis has been released from custody and is to appear in Nipigon court on Jan. 17. The charge against him has not been proven in court.
