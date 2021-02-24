Confederation College is hoping to raise funds for student bursaries, scholarships and awards through its online Indigenous art auction.
This Friday and Saturday, the auction will feature prints by Norval Morrisseau, Douglas Kakekagumick, Lloyd Kakepetum, Randy Trudeau and John Turo.
The auction has traditionally been an in-person event as part of the college’s Community Partners’ Evening and the auction has always featured Indigenous works, said Kathleen Lynch, college president, in a news release.
