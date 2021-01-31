The latest art bus is now driving down Thunder Bay’s streets.
The new bus features the work of Thunder Bay artist boy Roland and celebrates the city’s 50th anniversary.
Shelby Ch’ng, the chairperson of the 50th anniversary committee, said in a news release the art bus is a great tool for civic engagement.
“The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the majority of activities that were planned for 2020, but some events were tweaked to virtual settings and some had to be cancelled,” she said. “Nonetheless, many 50th initiatives did happen and the art bus is a beautiful example of capturing the spirt of Thunder Bay.”
The artist took a playful approach to the project, making iconic local imagery like the amethyst and the pagoda into cartoon figures going for an adventure.
“Celebration makes me feel young and colourful,” said boy Roland. “I feel it is important to represent our diverse community as Thunder Bay continues to heal, grow and achieve greatness. With their support, I’ve incorporated flags of the Fort William First Nation, LGBTQ+ and our city’s own. It’s not a celebration if we’re not doing it together.”
The first art bus in the city was on the roads starting in 2015 and remained in service until August 2018 when the wrap material reached the end of its life.
“This project is important because it allows everyone access to art,” said Louisa Costanzo, supervisor of cultural development and events for the city. “It enriches our physical environment, brings streetscapes, buildings and in this case a public transit bus to life. “The theme is ‘One City. Fifty Years’ and aims to showcase the history of Thunder Bay through people, success stories, culture, heritage and diversity.”
