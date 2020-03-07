The Thunder Bay Art Gallery’s capital campaign for its new location on the city’s waterfront is $600,000 closer to fruition.
On Friday, the art gallery’s board of directors announced the latest round of private donations to the project that will see a 37,500 square-foot facility constructed at the waterfront south of the Spirit Garden on Tugboat Basin.
Friday’s donations leaves $1 million left to raise for the $33 million project.
The Paterson Foundation is donating $250,000 to the project and will have one of the galleries in the new building named after it.
And Drs. Gail and Brian Scott donated $150,000 to the new facility as they feel the arts are important to Thunder Bay.
“When I looked at the picture of the building, I thought it would be inspiring for the people of Thunder Bay,” said Brian Scott, adding it will be another attraction to an already vibrant waterfront.
“It gives people something to dream about or to think bigger,” he said.
“It’s like you’re in a different place.”
Gail Scott referred to the healing powers of art and said the art gallery has an uplifting kind of feeling.
“I realize there are so many worthy causes to donate to — hospitals, food banks,” she said. “These are all very worthy causes for funds, but we have to encourage the artistic elements in the city and let people dream big.”
