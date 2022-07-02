The Thunder Bay Art Gallery can begin to move towards the
construction phase of its new waterfront location after it received
nearly $20 million in federal funding on Thursday.
Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu announced $19.6 million
from Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Fund to a
standing ovation at the art gallery’s current location on the
Confederation College campus.
The money comes in addition to the more than $15 million the federal
government has already given to the project as well as $5.7 million
for the province’s Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, $5.7 million from
the City of Thunder Bay and $2.7 million in community contributions.
The waterfront gallery was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but
was delayed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and an environmental
assessment.
It’s now scheduled to open in 2025.
Art gallery executive director Sharon Godwin said gallery staff are
ecstatic about the latest funding.
“People in the community are really excited about this,” she said.
“We now know we can move forward.”
Godwin said learning of the funding brought a sense of relief but
also motivated her to move ahead and help deliver the project.
The new gallery will be a zero carbon building that will include
premium triple glazing, ground source heat pumps and high-performance
LED lighting that includes occupancy sensor controls.
The total cost of the project is about $48 million, said Godwin,
adding there still needs to be more fundraising with the total
unknown at this time.
But with the $19.6 million announced Thursday, Godwin said they have
what they need to finish the building.
Hajdu said the enthusiasm the announcement received shows how excited
people are about the project.
“This is a significant amount of money that will help them realize
the beginning of the groundbreaking and the restoration of the land
and the build of the next zero building,” said Hajdu, adding having a
vibrant and viable art gallery will add to the fabric of the community.
“It allows for people to express themselves through art, but also to
learn about he history and the tradition and the vision of our fellow
citizens,” she said.
