New funding for art gallery

Thunder Bay Art Gallery executive director Sharon Godwin says the

gallery can soon begin construction on its new waterfront location.

 Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

The Thunder Bay Art Gallery can begin to move towards the

construction phase of its new waterfront location after it received

nearly $20 million in federal funding on Thursday.

Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu announced $19.6 million

from Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Fund to a

standing ovation at the art gallery’s current location on the

Confederation College campus.

The money comes in addition to the more than $15 million the federal

government has already given to the project as well as $5.7 million

for the province’s Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, $5.7 million from

the City of Thunder Bay and $2.7 million in community contributions.

The waterfront gallery was originally scheduled to open in 2020 but

was delayed by both the COVID-19 pandemic and an environmental

assessment.

It’s now scheduled to open in 2025.

Art gallery executive director Sharon Godwin said gallery staff are

ecstatic about the latest funding.

“People in the community are really excited about this,” she said.

“We now know we can move forward.”

Godwin said learning of the funding brought a sense of relief but

also motivated her to move ahead and help deliver the project.

The new gallery will be a zero carbon building that will include

premium triple glazing, ground source heat pumps and high-performance

LED lighting that includes occupancy sensor controls.

The total cost of the project is about $48 million, said Godwin,

adding there still needs to be more fundraising with the total

unknown at this time.

But with the $19.6 million announced Thursday, Godwin said they have

what they need to finish the building.

Hajdu said the enthusiasm the announcement received shows how excited

people are about the project.

“This is a significant amount of money that will help them realize

the beginning of the groundbreaking and the restoration of the land

and the build of the next zero building,” said Hajdu, adding having a

vibrant and viable art gallery will add to the fabric of the community.

“It allows for people to express themselves through art, but also to

learn about he history and the tradition and the vision of our fellow

citizens,” she said.