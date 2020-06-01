Deena Kruger and Steve Gerow are partners with The Creative Studio and
both of their lives have been touched by cancer.
When the annual Canadian Cancer Society’s Relay For Life event became
hijacked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair found a way to help raise
funds for the organization.
With the use of a stencil, Gerow was able to produce a canvas with a
stencilled image of a ribbon. This canvas is part of a kit that
includes a choice of paint colours, a full set of brushes and
instructions for people to paint their own ribbons. Proceeds from sales
of the kits will go to the Relay For Life campaign.
“I did a stencil of the ribbon and while I was (painting) it . . . it
was quite unexpected. I had no idea that all these emotions would come
out,” said Gerow.
The artist says he paints for meditation and that’s how it is when he
teaches classes.
“When you come to my classes, we play music, we relax. It’s
meditational, it’s good for you,” he said. “But when I painted that
painting, I almost broke down.”
Gerow says he thought about his aunts, uncles, family and his business
partner Kruger, who is a cancer survivor of 19 years.
“We just wanted to do something to give back and to try and join this
fight,” he said.
The artists had previously worked with Bonnie Tittaferrante of Relay
For Life to raise funds for the CIBC Run For The Cure.
“We thought, rather than just focusing on just one event, we could
really use these ribbons to help all cancer organizations if we made it
more generic for everybody,” said Kruger.
“We could launch these ribbons under a platform with The Creative
Studio called Paint For A Cure. The first fundraising effort will be
for the Relay For Life, which is an event that honours survivors and
gives people time to reflect and remember those who passed.”
This year’s participants in the relay are asked to participate from
their homes on June 13 from 7-9 p.m. and join a virtual gathering of
communities across the country. With the event coming up in three
weeks, Kruger said they wanted to begin the ribbon kit under Paint For
A Cure with The Creative, and donate everything that comes in the next
three weeks to Relay For Life.
“Our goal is to sell 1,000 kits in three weeks,” said Kruger. “If we
can do that, we can raise $10,000 in three weeks.”
Melissa Irvine, Relay For Life chairwoman and volunteer with the
Canadian Cancer Society, says all fundraising events are feeling the
pinch of the COVID-19 restrictions and funds from the paint kit sales
are critical.
“Cancer doesn’t stop because of a pandemic,” she said, adding that many
are being diagnosed and many others are going though treatment. “Deena
and Steve pairing up with us is huge help for us.”
The canvas ribbon painting is meant to be something fun to do at home.
“You could be in your pyjamas, you could have a glass of wine and you
can do it as a Zoom class with a bunch of friends,” she said.
For more information and to choose your kit, visit
www.thecreativeonlineshop.ca and click the tab for Paint For A Cure.
