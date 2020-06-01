Creativity awaits

From left, Relay For Life volunteer Bonnie Tittaferrante and chairwoman

Melissa Irvine admire painted ribbons on Wednesday with The Creative

Studio partners Deena Kruger and Steve Gerow.

 Sandi Krasowski

Deena Kruger and Steve Gerow are partners with The Creative Studio and

both of their lives have been touched by cancer.

When the annual Canadian Cancer Society’s Relay For Life event became

hijacked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair found a way to help raise

funds for the organization.

With the use of a stencil, Gerow was able to produce a canvas with a

stencilled image of a ribbon. This canvas is part of a kit that

includes a choice of paint colours, a full set of brushes and

instructions for people to paint their own ribbons. Proceeds from sales

of the kits will go to the Relay For Life campaign.

“I did a stencil of the ribbon and while I was (painting) it . . . it

was quite unexpected. I had no idea that all these emotions would come

out,” said Gerow.

The artist says he paints for meditation and that’s how it is when he

teaches classes.

“When you come to my classes, we play music, we relax. It’s

meditational, it’s good for you,” he said. “But when I painted that

painting, I almost broke down.”

Gerow says he thought about his aunts, uncles, family and his business

partner Kruger, who is a cancer survivor of 19 years.

“We just wanted to do something to give back and to try and join this

fight,” he said.

The artists had previously worked with Bonnie Tittaferrante of Relay

For Life to raise funds for the CIBC Run For The Cure.

“We thought, rather than just focusing on just one event, we could

really use these ribbons to help all cancer organizations if we made it

more generic for everybody,” said Kruger.

“We could launch these ribbons under a platform with The Creative

Studio called Paint For A Cure. The first fundraising effort will be

for the Relay For Life, which is an event that honours survivors and

gives people time to reflect and remember those who passed.”

This year’s participants in the relay are asked to participate from

their homes on June 13 from 7-9 p.m. and join a virtual gathering of

communities across the country. With the event coming up in three

weeks, Kruger said they wanted to begin the ribbon kit under Paint For

A Cure with The Creative, and donate everything that comes in the next

three weeks to Relay For Life.

“Our goal is to sell 1,000 kits in three weeks,” said Kruger. “If we

can do that, we can raise $10,000 in three weeks.”

Melissa Irvine, Relay For Life chairwoman and volunteer with the

Canadian Cancer Society, says all fundraising events are feeling the

pinch of the COVID-19 restrictions and funds from the paint kit sales

are critical.

“Cancer doesn’t stop because of a pandemic,” she said, adding that many

are being diagnosed and many others are going though treatment. “Deena

and Steve pairing up with us is huge help for us.”

The canvas ribbon painting is meant to be something fun to do at home.

“You could be in your pyjamas, you could have a glass of wine and you

can do it as a Zoom class with a bunch of friends,” she said.

For more information and to choose your kit, visit

www.thecreativeonlineshop.ca and click the tab for Paint For A Cure.

