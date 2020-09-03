Dryden and District Museum will feature two new exhibits starting on Tuesday.
The first showcases the remarkable wood construction of the White Otter Castle near Ignace, as well as artifacts collected during the structure’s restoration in the 1990s.
The remote castle was built single-handedly by Jimmy McQuat between 1903 and 1914.
The other exhibit is to chronicle the evolution of house designs in Dryden.
“We thought it would be interesting to look at how the architecture of Dryden homes have changed as the community changed,” museum heritage co-ordinator Bethany Waite said Wednesday in a news release.
The exhibits will be on display until Nov. 29. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, visitors are required to call ahead to make an appointment and wear masks while inside the museum.
Appointments can be booked by calling 807-223-4671.
