Since 2014, the annual Spring Craft Revival has been inspiring businesses and artisans to showcase and sell their finest works, and this Sunday, its back.
The one-day event will feature more than 150 artisans and vendors throughout the streets and businesses in the Waterfront District and Prince Arthur’s Landing.
Kara Pratt, executive director of Craft Revival, called the revival of handmade crafts a movement that’s empowering artisans and revitalizing Thunder Bay.
“The waterfront district and surrounding area is full of passions and purpose and the addition of these artisans who use a lot of these craft markets for their livelihood really coincides with what we have downtown,” she said. “It’s a movement that brings growth not only to our downtown north core, but also the small businesses that potentially could move to the area in the future through the various revitalization.”
This year, the event will see more food vendors and participation by area restaurants that will make sure there are plenty of “snacky items” around.
“We have performances going on all day in (in various locations),” Pratt said, adding it’s worth looking at the schedule online at their social media site to determine where you want to be shopping when somebody you’d like to see is on stage.
Pratt recounted how artisans were hosted inside the Waverley Resource Library during the winter Holiday Market and said they will be a big part of the Spring Craft Revival on Sunday.
“They had hundreds of people through their door as a new location and I think 100 kids did activities in the basement,” she said. “It’s a great spot to visit if you’re bringing the family. They can do some crafts themselves and we also have 11 artisans upstairs on the main level for people to shop.”
Pratt said that Magnus Theatre is hosting their own vintage market on Sunday and says it ties in with the craft festivities.
The craft event is also accountable for the growth of business startups as local makers become established within their own companies. Pratt listed several businesses that had their start from the Spring Craft Revival.
“Lovely Body was one of the first ones,” she said.
“They expanded onto a space on St. Paul Street and is now on Red River Road. Waxxed Candle Co. (now established on Cumberland Street), was one of our artisans in Craft Revival, and Norm and Lou Handmade is in Goods and Co. along with North Shore Jewelry and Wild Badger.”
She added that Vic Wilen, of Wilen Art and Supply on Red River Road used her artistry skills to create one of the first posters for Craft Revival.
