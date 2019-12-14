As an artist and teacher, Jake Black has always been surrounded by the arts.
That’s why he felt compelled to donate a big chunk of his savings — in the amount of $800,000 — to the new waterfront art gallery project.
“The visual arts have played a big part in my life,” said the Thunder Bay native. “I used to teach both music and art at one time and ended being the arts coordinator for all the public schools in Thunder Bay.”
“I’m getting up in years and you can’t take it with you,” he said of his savings. “I wanted to do something of a local nature and it was the art gallery.”
Black, a ceramic artist, presented a $200,000 cheque to the waterfront art gallery capital campaign chairperson, Katie Crowe, on Friday. It’s the first installment of a four-year commitment from Black.
“It’s going to be a drawing card for people who are thinking of coming to the city and seeing that beautiful piece of architecture along with the Auditorium and the arenas and libraries,” said Black of the new gallery.
