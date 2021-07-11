This year’s Lakehead University Student Juried Art Exhibition was held online due to the provincial pandemic stay-at-home-order.
The exhibition was hosted online at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery’s website. People were encouraged to vote until the end of May for their favourite artwork.
More than 500 online votes were received by the gallery.
Adele Agostine was named the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the acrylic on canvas painting titled Metamorphosis.
“A huge congratulations to Adele Agostino for winning the People’s Choice Award,” said Kristy Holmes, chairwoman of the visual arts department, in a news release last month.
“The Department of Visual Arts is exceptionally proud of all our students this year as they worked under less than ideal circumstances and still managed to create thought provoking, beautiful and inspiring works of art.”
