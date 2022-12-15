A 14-year-old artist from Sandy Lake First Nation has partnered with Mikinakoos Children’s Fund to help provide food, warm clothing and other essential items to First Nation children in remote communities in the region.
The organization connected with Jade Linklater in the summer while representatives were visiting Sandy Lake.
Now Linklater and Mikinakoos have partnered to sell holiday cards featuring Linklater’s art to raise money to send essential items to remote communities for its youths.
“It’s our mandate to work with local businesses and artists and it’s especially exciting when those individuals are youth themselves, which is the demographic Mikinakoos Children’s Fund supports,” said Emily Shankdruk, Mikinakoos executive director, in a news release.
“Jade only started this venture in March this year,” said her mother, Carol Linklater. “One day, she picked up a paintbrush and started painting — with no training or instruction. She’s so naturally talented.”
Cards can be purchased online at www.thecreativecompany.ca/mikinakoos-greeting-cards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.