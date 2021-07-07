The Thunder Bay Art Gallery is offering an outdoor art experience.
While the gallery remains closed to visitors due to the province’s reopening plan, the gallery’s latest exhibition is mounted on the exterior of the building.
The large mural called Kwewog Giiwednog — Women of the North — depicts three female figures dressed in Indigenous regalia and are mother Dana Boyer and daughters Brenna and Brooke Chiblow Boyer of the Mississauga First Nation painted by artist Sharon Hunter.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.