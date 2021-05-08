A “serious assault” occurred in Thunder Bay’s south side on Thursday evening, city police claim.
Officers went to a disturbance in the 400 block of Archibald Street South just after 7 p.m.
A Toronto man was brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his injuries. Police believe he was hurt in an assault that involved a gun.
The police’s major crimes unit and forensic identification unit are involved in the investigation.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is welcomed to call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.