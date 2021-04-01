Police are requesting public assistance amid an ongoing investigation into a Wednesday evening assault.
Thunder Bay Police Service officers went to the 400 block of Wentworth Crescent just before 5:30 p.m. following reports of an injured male.
Police say a male had been the victim of an assault and his injuries were consistent with a stabbing. The injured male was brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident took place along a pedestrian path in the 1000 block of Dawson Road.
The suspect is described as an Indigenous male who appeared to be between the ages of 25-to-30 years old. He stood about 5-foot-8 tall and appeared to weigh about 160 pounds. He wore a grey toque, grey pants and a black sweater at the time of the attack.
The victim and accused were not known to each other.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information is welcomed to call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
