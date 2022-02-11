A 29-year-old man from La Vallee Township is facing a charge of assault with a weapon after Rainy River OPP officers responded to reports of a disturbance in Fort Frances on Wednesday.
Officers arrived at a business in the 800 block of Kings Highway just before 3 a.m.
Ryan Earl Bell was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.
None of the allegations against the accused have been proven in court.
