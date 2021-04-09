A 19-year-old Thunder Bay man has been arrested in connection to a video of an alleged assault that was shared on social media.
City police became aware of an undated video, believed to have been recorded on Sunday, earlier this week. The video showed a male suspect attacking a vulnerable male.
The assault was not initially reported to police and the Thunder Bay Police Service learned of the incident through the video being circulated online.
