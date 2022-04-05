A Thunder Bay man is accused of assault charges following a rough arrest on Sunday, city police claim.
They say officers went to a home in the 1000-block of Spencer Road just before 5 p.m. in response to a reported disturbance.
Someone at the residence appeared to have been the victim of a recent assault, claim police, but the person didn’t appear to require medical attention.
Moments later officers arrested a male suspect, but claim the accused became combative and attacked the arresting officer.
The accused was brought to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street, where he allegedly attacked another officer. The officers sustained injuries as a result.
A 27-year-old man is charged with assault with weapon, assaulting peace officer, assaulting peace officer causing bodily harm, resist peace officer, failure to comply with undertaking, and failure to comply with release order, said city police, in a news release on Monday,
He appeared in bail court on Monday and was remanded into custody with a future court appearance date. None of the charges have been proven in court.
