The discovery of a badly injured man in Thunder Bay’s north side on Monday has triggered an investigation of attempted homicide.
City police said they went to the 300 block area of Fassina Street just after 8:50 p.m. in response to a reported disturbance.
They found the man at the scene, before he was brought to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his injuries. The exact extent of his injuries was unknown as of Tuesday evening, but he remained in critical condition, city police said.
Members of the city police service’s major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the probe.
Anyone with information that could be relevant to the investigation is welcomed to contact police at 807-684-1200, and submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.
Anyone with home or business surveillance cameras, or dash camera footage in the area of Fassina and Valley streets is asked to check their footage and come forward to police if they believe they have anything relevant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.