A Hurkett, Ont., man has been arrested by the Thunder Bay Police
Service in connection with a serious assault that took place on
Thursday in the city’s north side.
Officers responded to the area of St. Paul and Van Norman Streets in
the early hours of Thursday regarding an injured male.
The 20-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to the Thunder
Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his injuries.
An extensive investigation by the officers resulted in the
identification of a suspect. The accused surrendered himself to
investigators Friday at TBPS headquarters.
Travis Gregory Gordon Pike has been charged with aggravated assault.
Pike has been remanded into custody with a future court date.
The charge against the accused has not been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.