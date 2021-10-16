A Hurkett, Ont., man has been arrested by the Thunder Bay Police

Service in connection with a serious assault that took place on

Thursday in the city’s north side.

Officers responded to the area of St. Paul and Van Norman Streets in

the early hours of Thursday regarding an injured male.

The 20-year-old victim was transported by ambulance to the Thunder

Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his injuries.

An extensive investigation by the officers resulted in the

identification of a suspect. The accused surrendered himself to

investigators Friday at TBPS headquarters.

Travis Gregory Gordon Pike has been charged with aggravated assault.

Pike has been remanded into custody with a future court date.

The charge against the accused has not been proven in court.