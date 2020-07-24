An environmental assessment into a proposed palladium mine on Marathon’s doorstep will soon resume with a new proponent for the project.
Toronto-based Generation Mining earlier this month advised the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada of its wish to have the assessment re-started — six years after the review was “paused” under a different proponent.
When the process resumes on a date yet to be determined, the assessment will again consist of a panel of three independent experts who will analyze documents and public feedback before making a decision on whether the mine can proceed.
