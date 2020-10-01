Association steps up to the plate

The Finnish Labour Temple and Hoito Restaurant were sold late last

month.

A local group that tried to buy the Finnish Labour Temple is hopeful

there is still an opportunity to be involved in the Hoito Restaurant.

Barrie-based realtor and developer Brad McKinnon recently acquired the

more than 100-year-old Finnish Labour Temple, which housed the popular

Hoito restaurant and Finnish hall and auditorium.

McKinnon said he intends to keep the restaurant but turn the rest of

the building into high-end apartments.

“It was kind of bittersweet,” said Paula Haapanen, one of the founders

of the Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay. “It is sad that the

Finnish Labour Temple will no longer have a community space.”

The co-operative formed earlier this year and tried to raise the money

and bring in investors to purchase the building after the Finlandia

Association announced this spring it would be dissolving all of its

assets as it had more than $1 million in debt.

However, the Finlandia Co-op was unable to put in a bid for the

building.

“I’m sure that high-end rental housing, there’s a market for that in

Thunder Bay and it is certainly an interesting building for it so it’s

an addition to the neighbourhood, but of course, I’m a little

disappointed,” said Haapanen.

