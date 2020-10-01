A local group that tried to buy the Finnish Labour Temple is hopeful
there is still an opportunity to be involved in the Hoito Restaurant.
Barrie-based realtor and developer Brad McKinnon recently acquired the
more than 100-year-old Finnish Labour Temple, which housed the popular
Hoito restaurant and Finnish hall and auditorium.
McKinnon said he intends to keep the restaurant but turn the rest of
the building into high-end apartments.
“It was kind of bittersweet,” said Paula Haapanen, one of the founders
of the Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay. “It is sad that the
Finnish Labour Temple will no longer have a community space.”
The co-operative formed earlier this year and tried to raise the money
and bring in investors to purchase the building after the Finlandia
Association announced this spring it would be dissolving all of its
assets as it had more than $1 million in debt.
However, the Finlandia Co-op was unable to put in a bid for the
building.
“I’m sure that high-end rental housing, there’s a market for that in
Thunder Bay and it is certainly an interesting building for it so it’s
an addition to the neighbourhood, but of course, I’m a little
disappointed,” said Haapanen.
