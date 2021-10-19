The Special Olympics Thunder Bay chapter is sending athletes to the world games for the first time.
Amy Cizmar, competing in alpine skiing, and snowshoer Tyler Rissanen are joining Team Canada at the Special Olympics World Winter Games being held in Kazan, Russia in January 2023.
Both athletes earned their spots on the world stage during the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games hosted in Thunder Bay in February 2020.
“This is an historic accomplishment within our Thunder Bay chapter,” said Rob Neff, community co-ordinator, in a news release.
“Amy and Tyler are the first of our athletes to qualify for a World Games, putting us on the international stage for the first time,” said Neff. “Their achievement is the result of their hard work and dedication, and also a credit to their coaches, families and fellow athletes who support them. We are so proud of them and know they will be wonderful ambassadors for our chapter, our city and our country.”
Cizmar has been a part of Special Olympics for 11 years.
“This is such a joyful moment for me because this is my first time going to Worlds,” she said. “To get ready for the competition, I do bounce (trampoline) every day in the morning and go to the gym sometimes. I work with my training coach and am happy to have help from my family too. Soon I’ll get to be back on the hill and will hope to go three times per week.”
Rissanen has been involved with the organization for eight years and is excited to go to the world games.
“It will be my first time flying internationally and I’m really looking forward to meeting new friends and the actual competition to see what the other countries have to bring,” he said. “I’ve been working weekly with a running coach, a personal trainer and a conscious living coach. Cross-training, running, hiking, golfing, swimming — everything you can name, I’ve done it. I’ve been busy. I’ll be able to get back to snowshoeing soon and will do that once or twice a week.”
The World Games was postponed a year and Special Olympics Thunder Bay treasurer and event co-ordinator Denita Minoletti says both Cizmar and Rissanen have managed that delay with grace.
“They have remained diligent in their training for this extended wait and pivoted when needed during pandemic shutdowns,” she said. “Their resilience and enthusiasm is an inspiration and we know they will continue to inspire us as they finish their training and move on to compete in Russia. Our entire Special Olympics community will proudly cheer them on in 2023, and we invite all of Thunder Bay to do the same.”
