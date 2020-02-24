Cow bells rang and pom-poms waved amid signs of welcome at the Thunder Bay International Airport on Sunday as athletes began to arrive from across the country for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
“The warm welcome we just got from the Ontario guys was mind-blowing,” said Adam Lloyd, with Team Manitoba. “This is what we do our sports for and this is why we have guys that are doing it for years, this is what they enjoy, this is what they love.”
Competing in floor hockey this week, Lloyd said he is a veteran of the bigger competitions with three National Games under his belt and one World Games. This week he’ll again be looking for a spot on the national team.
