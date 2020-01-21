In an effort to create a more inclusive environment in sport, two Lakehead University groups are partnering with the Thunder Pride Association to host three Pride Nights in January and February.
Jason Veltri, chair of Thunder Pride Association, said the partnership with Lakehead Athletics and LUSU Pride Central is a fantastic way to begin their 10th anniversary year.
“I am thrilled to be seeing our university athletics program continuing to pave the way for more inclusivity in sport,” said Veltri.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
