The Atikokan General Hospital is receiving more than $550,000 from the provincial government for upgrades and repairs.
The funding is part of the province’s $208 million given to 131 hospitals an 58 community health facilities in Ontario through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.
Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland made the funding announcement on Wednesday and said that Atikokan General Hospital will use the money for critical upgrades to its aged infrastructure.
“These upgrades will ensure the safety of both patients and staff and will prolong the useful life of the hospital,” he said in a news release. “This funding shows our government’s commitment to making sure Ontarians get the Right Care in the Right Place and close to home.”
Atikokan hospital chief executive officer, Jennifer Learner, said they appreciate the funding so they can modernize and renovate the facility.
“This crucial support ensures that our hospital remains current and operational, benefitting the community of Atikokan and its surrounding areas,” she said.
