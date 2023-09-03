A second person has been charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged assault at a north-side Thunder Bay hotel in early August.
City police responded to reports of an assault at a hotel room in the 1000 block of Dawson Road around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 5. A male had allegedly assaulted another male, unprovoked, with an edged weapon. The alleged victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.
Police say the two people were known to each other.
Nicholas Morris, 37, of Thunder Bay, was charged with aggravated assault. Earlier this week that charge was upgraded to attempted murder.
Continued investigation has resulted in a second suspect being identified, and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Police Service officers arrested him in Marten Falls First Nation. He was then brought to Thunder Bay.
Patrick William Baxter, 44, of Marten Falls First Nation, has been charged with attempted murder.
He appeared in bail court on Friday and remains in custody with a future court date.
None of the allegations against either accused have been proven in court.
