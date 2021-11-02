A 27-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with attempted murder and other offences following last month’s shooting on the city’s south side.
According to city police, officers went to the 300 block of S. May Street on the early evening of Oct. 23 after a man from the Niagara region had been shot. The man’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
On Saturday, police arrested a suspect in the case. In addition to the attempted murder offence, Carter Drew Cade was charged with break and enter with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order, a Thunder Bay Police Service news release said Monday.
Cade, who appeared at a bail hearing on Sunday, remains in custody, police said.
