A 63-year-old Thunder Bay man was charged with attempted murder Wednesday afternoon after another man was run over by a vehicle near the city and suffered serious injuries.
Provincial police said officers found the alleged victim “unresponsive” when they arrived at the scene on Luaka Laine in Ware Township around 2:15 p.m. The area is accessed by Auto Road off Highway 102.
Police said the victim and the accused are believed to be neighbours. The victim was airlifted to Winnipeg hospital for treatment.
Douglas Witol appeared in Thunder Bay court Thursday. A further court date wasn’t immediately available.
The charge against the accused has not been proven in court.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.