A 46-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with attempted murder after police investigated a serious assault on the city’s north side Monday evening.
Thunder Bay police officers responded to reports of an incident involving a weapon in the 300 block of St. Vincent Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police found an injured male.
The man was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by paramedics for further treatment of his injuries.
Police say an investigation revealed the victim had become involved in an argument with another male known to him and the confrontation became physical and the victim was allegedly attacked with an edged weapon.
The accused was located nearby around 7:50 p.m. and arrested.
Stephen Byron Kelly is charged with attempted murder.
He appeared in bail court on Tuesday and remains in custody with a future court appearance date.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
