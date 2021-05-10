Six initiatives aimed at boosting tourism, growing businesses and attracting newcomers have received a total of $1 million through FedNor.
The projects intend to help bring people back to work and ensure Northern communities are ready to participate in the country’s economic recovery.
The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) is receiving $490,500 to help implement the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot, specifically by enabling outreach to employers regarding ways to help meet their workforce needs.
CEDC chief executive officer, Eric Zakrewski, said in a news release he’s thrilled the city was selected as one of five Northern Ontario communities to participate in the immigration pilot program.
“It’s exciting to support the evolution of Thunder Bay’s economy by connecting employers with critical resources so they can meet their workforce needs through immigration and education,” he said.
The Red Rock Indian Band will get more than $262,000 for two initiatives. The first is to enhance the tourism and economic potential of Northwestern Ontario’s Indigenous communities by helping the band modernize the Chalet Lodge by turning it into an all-season tourism hub.
The second initiative will allow the Red Rock Indian Band to conduct a feasibility study on whether establishing a wild rice cultivation and processing operation would be viable.
The Northern Policy Institute will see a total of more than $181,000 for two projects. One is to collect, assess and conduct annual reporting on the impacts and benefits of the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot. The funding will also allow the institute to hire a youth intern for one year.
About $96,500 will go to the Township of Nipigon to upgrade and promote local tourism attractions.
They will use the cash to upgrade the Edge Arts Studio and Gallery as well as complete landscape work at the Bridgeview Lookout and install banners to promote local attractions and events.
Thunder Bay-Rainy River MP Marcus Powlowski said by attracting newcomers, skilled workers and creating opportunities for businesses and communities to thrive, FedNor is helping to unlock the social and economic potential of the region.
“The funding announced (Wednesday) builds on our government’s commitment to invest in First Nations, municipalities and key sectors of the economy so we can build back better — together,” he said.
