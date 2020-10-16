With in-person gatherings limited during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation has tapped into its creativity for a new fundraiser.
In place of the traditional Luncheon of Hope this year, the foundation is hoping to raise money for breast cancer research and treatment through the Tbaytel Art and Design Auction of Hope.
From now until Oct. 26 at 9 a.m., 18 different packages, including local artwork and professional services, will be up for bid at healthsciencesfoundation.ca/auction.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
