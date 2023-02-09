A recent spectrum auction by Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Canada resulted in the opportunity for Tbaytel to acquire two 600 megahertz (MHz) licences that will triple its original 600 MHz.
This means Tbaytel can now bolster its 5G (fifth generation) coverage in Northern Ontario and impact the future expansion of 5G services throughout the challenging Northern Ontario terrain for providing rural coverage.
Kory MacLeod, vice-president of technology and information at Tbaytel, explained that in the last financial quarter of last year, ISED announced that they would be auctioning unsold spectrum from previous auctions in what is called the residual spectrum auction.
“In Northern Ontario specifically, there were two blocks or two licences of the 600 megahertz band that were being made available that had not sold in the previous 2019 auction. They were auctioned through this residual auction through a blind sealed bid format where we were successful in acquiring both,” MacLeod said.
The two additional licences that Tbaytel secured allow them to triple their low-band capacity while enhancing their 5G coverage and augmenting capacity for those more rural customers.
“Spectrum is the lifeblood of a mobility network,” MacLeod said. “Spectrum allows you to carry data to and from your device and the internet. Spectrum is owned or managed through the ISED arm of the federal government, which manages and oversees spectrum assets in Canada. The other important piece to this is not all spectrum is equal. Some spectrum is good at providing coverage and the lower the spectrum band, the further the signal can propagate.”
For Peggy Brekveld, president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture, the absence of broadband in rural communities not only has an impact on households but on businesses as well.
“We run modern businesses and everything from the monitors on the tractor that tell us yields and look at the variability of the soil so we can plant or add fertilizers all requires great cellular service,” she said.
“Our automatic or voluntary milk systems have to be able to notify us if there is a problem in the barn and that requires great cellular service. For us to either access information such as webinars on new technologies in the industry, or connecting with customers or even purchase inputs, those things need great broadband. A modern farm business really does require those things. I am happy that Tbaytel continues to move towards better service in rural areas. It matters to the farmers around here.”
MacLeod added that “businesses that we serve in remote, rural areas of Northern Ontario that require higher speed connectivity will be able to realize this as we expand and build out our 5G network.”
Macleod noted how earlier 3G technology brought us mobility or “voice” along with the ability to connect through higher data speeds and internet browsing. The progressing 4G technology brought higher data speeds to consume high-definition video and additional enhancements to communication like text messaging, the ability to browse the internet seamlessly, and LTE (long-term evolution) speeds.
“What 5G does, in addition to that is that it provides even higher speed access to the internet so speeds increased significantly,” he said.
