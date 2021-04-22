The Blues Festival and Country on the Bay are not going to happen this year, but the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium has a lot of entertainment in store depending on when the pandemic lets up.
The last concert held at the auditorium was a Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra masterworks concert held on March 12, 2020.
Concerts were first rescheduled for June and then September and then into 2021.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
