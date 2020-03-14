Necessary efforts to try and stay healthy during the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on a good night out.
Thunder Bay Community Auditorium has announced the cancellation of 10 shows that had been scheduled between March and June. But it said some have been rescheduled, such as the Simon & Garfunkel Story that had been set to go on Friday.
An Auditorium news release said the cancellations are “in response to the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer of Ontario.”
“Ticket buyers are encouraged to keep their tickets until new dates for the postponed shows are announced,” the release added. “Refunds will only be issued to the original ticket buyer with the original credit card.”
Meanwhile Friday, Lakehead University said that starting Wednesday it would be switching over to online courses.
In a news release the university said it “is cancelling classes on Monday and Tuesday to provide instructors, faculty, and academic support staff the time to prepare to deliver course content in alternative ways.”
It added: “Any exams scheduled during this time period will be rescheduled.”
Nearby Confederation College noted “the risk of contracting the virus in Northwestern Ontario remains low.”
However, it said, “the college is proactively preparing for the potential need to move to online only (course) delivery, but at present will continue to deliver classes and services as originally scheduled, including face-to-face delivery.”
