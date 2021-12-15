An autopsy on a 17-year-old Kenora-area boy who police say died under “suspicious” circumstances is to take place today in Toronto.
Provincial police said Trent Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday morning after paramedics were called to a Wabaseemoong First Nation home northwest of Kenora.
“While circumstances of the death have yet to be confirmed, police and (Ontario’s) Chief Coroner are investigating this death as suspicious,” a provincial news release said Tuesday.
Hunter was from Whitedog First Nation, police said. Whitedog is also located northwest of the city.
