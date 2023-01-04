A large Eastern Airlines jet that some motorists may have spotted last Thursday afternoon in a seemingly unusual spot at Thunder Bay’s airport simply became stuck, federal aviation investigators said.
“While positioning itself for takeoff, the (Boeing 767) got stuck at the threshold of runway 25,” a Transportation Safety Board of Canada spokesman said Tuesday in an email.
“There was difficulty towing the aircraft and the runway remained closed for three hours until a suitable tow-bar could be found,” the spokesman added.
Only crew members were onboard the aircraft. A Thunder Bay Airport spokeswoman called the presence of an Eastern jet an “anomaly,” but didn’t say why it had landed in Thunder Bay.
Eastern Airlines, which is headquatered in Wayne, Pa., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.