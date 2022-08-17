Public-health officials are advising Dryden-area residents to avoid swimming or drinking the water at Wabigoon Lake’s Bonny Bay due to the confirmed presence of a blue-green algae bloom.
A second suspected bloom has also been spotted on Larson Bay, a Northwestern Health Unit news release said Tuesday.
Algae blooms can be toxic and make people and animals sick.
Suspected blooms can be reported to Ontario’s Spills Action Centre at 1-866-663-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.