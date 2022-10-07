Keewatin Beach on Lake of the Woods has been closed following a report of a suspected blue-algae bloom, public health officials said.
The bloom is currently being tested, but until results are known locals should avoid the water and not drink it or swim in it, a Northwestern Health Unit news release said Wednesday.
Blue-green algae can be toxic to animals and humans. Boiling the water does not reduce its toxicity.
Suspected bloom sightings can be reported to the province’s Spills Action Centre at 1-866-663-8477.
