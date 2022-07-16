Public health officials are advising Sioux Lookout residents to avoid Pelican Lake due to the report of a possible blue-green algae bloom.
“Some blue-green algae produce toxins that can pose a health risk to people and animals when they are exposed to them in large amounts,” a Northwestern Health Unit news release said on Friday.
“It is recommended to wait at least two weeks after the bloom has disappeared before resuming the normal use of lake waters,” the release added.
Suspected blooms can be reported to Ontario’s Spills Action Centre at 1-866-663-8477.
