The Joe Luby Memorial Award is given annually to a Chaban dancer in Sonechko, Metelyky, Promeen, Kalyna, Barvinok, or Volya groups.
The dancer is selected by the teachers in conjunction with Chaban’s artistic director and assistant artistic directors. The award is in memory of Joe Luby, and was created by the Luby family after his passing.
Joe was a committed Chaban father, dancer, prop maker, chaperone and alumnus. His legacy lives on through this award.
The award is given to a committed Chaban Ukrainian dancer who has a positive work ethic, or who stands out on the stage, or who shows great promise and a desire to improve over the course of the dance season. The dancer should exhibit a genuine love of Ukrainian dance, be actively involved with the group, and be a positive ambassador for Chaban within the community.
The winner of the award has her/his name engraved on a commemorative plaque that will stay at the hall. The winner receives a certificate and is granted free tuition for the upcoming dance season, or a credit to be put towards other fees associated with dance.
Last year, the 2018/2019 and first award went to Olya Wright from the Volya Dance Group. Congratulations this year go to Sara Dixon, from the Kalyna Dance Group.
