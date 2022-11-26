Bay Credit Union is happy to announce the recipient of the 17th annual Ilkka T. Ovaska Award for Social Responsibility, Moses Shepherd.
Shepherd has worked tirelessly in volunteering, helping many through the office of the Injured Workers Support Group and in representing injured workers in appeals and tribunals at no charge. Shepherd worked in several occupations, with the Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, CN Rail, and with the United Steel Workers of America.
Bay Credit Union is happy to recognize Shepherd as a force for social responsibility efforts in our community.
Shepherd donated his $500 award to the Salvation Army.
Bay Credit Union is also happy to announce the recipient of the fourth annual Bay Champ Member Community Service Award, Graham Saunders. Saunders has been the president and vice-president of our area’s most established environmental group — Environment North — for decades.
The group works to see that the interests of the environment are considered in planning and development decisions, and to inspire all of us to do our part in environmental sustainability. He often speaks about these issues in elementary and high schools, church groups and service clubs.
He has made formal presentations at professional and academic conferences, is consulted by our city on climate and weather-related matters. We’re so happy to have Saunders as such an outstanding member of our Credit Union.
He will be donating his $500 award to Environment North.
Lastly, Bay Credit Union’s Signature Donations for 2022 recognize that inflation and the increasing cost of living have been difficult for many people, particularly those with limited means.
To that end, Bay Credit Union presented $1,000 each to three agencies that provide food and support to people in need: Regional Food Distribution Association, Elevate NWO and Christmas Cheer Fund.
