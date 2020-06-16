A Calgary woman has been charged following an investigation into suspected financial abuse against a senior.
The probe began last month after a concerned family member reported suspicious banking activity to the Thunder Bay Police Service.
The six-week investigation detected suspicious banking transactions of more than $82,000 had occurred over a five-month period, say police.
