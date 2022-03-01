With Covid capacity limits lifted and proof of vaccination mandates
ending today, local restaurant owners are overjoyed with returning
customers who are filling their dining rooms.
“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Aaron Gillingham, owner of The
Sal. “The staff is upbeat, they’re positive, they’ve been very
pleased to see what was like an empty dining area that’s been at 50
per cent for so long, to have people sitting, all of our chairs
filled, people coming and going and to have that sort of bustling
environment that we always used to.”
He said there have been challenges with so many changes, going from
dine-in to patio to no dine-in.
“The regulations have changed so many times and staffing has been a
challenge. But I’m very lucky and fortunate to have a really strong
core group of staff that I haven’t had to do any layoffs for over a
year,” he said.
When Gillingham and his staff were tasked with checking customers for
proof of vaccination, he says it “wasn’t near the headache” that they
all thought it was going to be.
“I found our customers to be pleasant and positive. . . good people
that just want to sit down and have a meal — and we never really had
a lot of pushback,” he said. “We had all of these steps that we had
to follow and we did so because that was what we were required to do,
but without the mandates, it’s going to make life a little bit easier
and food come out a little bit faster and a little bit hotter.”
The elimination of proof of vaccine and capacity mandates will be
like opening for the first time for John Minella, owner of Dolce
Coffee House.
“It’s been a long haul, particularly for us because Covid hit a
couple months after we first opened,” said Minnella. “It’s going to
be exciting to see what our regular business life will be like
because since we’ve opened, we were surrounded with Covid and the
restrictions and how we are able to operate our business. Having
those restrictions lifted, is basically like we’re reopening again
for the first time.”
Minnella says his staff is happy to have less of a burden of checking
for vaccinations because not every customer is amenable to showing
their vaccine status.
“Those types of interactions that our staff have with guests will be
eliminated, and I think everyone will be grateful for that,” he said.
Minnella has big plans for his popular outdoor patio this summer
which includes having live musical acts each weekend.
“I’m hoping to increase the roster of music, from jazz to folk and
bluegrass, easy rock, that kind of thing,” he said. “We’re going to
go hard with the entertainment for the summer and just hope for
business as usual, or as what should be usual.”
Over at the Madhouse, co-owner Katie Gruen said since capacity limits
were lifted, the restaurant experienced their busiest days over the
last two weekends. With the proof-of-vaccination mandate now lifted,
she says they are embracing this with “open arms.”
“Our aim is to not make anyone feel uncomfortable in our
establishment,” said Gruen.
“We want everyone to feel as comfortable as they can. That being
said, we are just still looking forward to getting back to normal. We
are in a city where the majority of people are vaccinated and we
would hope that everyone is able to come out and that it’s
comfortable to come out.”
Through the pandemic, Gruen said the support they received was
overwhelming. Neighbouring businesses in the Bay and Algoma Street
business sector came together in support of one another to keep their
doors open.
“It’s really neat to see what you can do when you’re put under some
stress,” she said.
“I think we served every business in our area. They came and picked
up food from us during take-out which I mean just speaks volumes for
sticking together as a neighbourhood. It was really heartwarming to
see,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.