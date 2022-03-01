100% capacity once again

The jazz combo Mood Indigo performs on the patio at Dolce Coffee

House prior to the pandemic. Patrons can expect more fine music on

their patio this summer.

With Covid capacity limits lifted and proof of vaccination mandates

ending today, local restaurant owners are overjoyed with returning

customers who are filling their dining rooms.

“It’s a breath of fresh air,” said Aaron Gillingham, owner of The

Sal. “The staff is upbeat, they’re positive, they’ve been very

pleased to see what was like an empty dining area that’s been at 50

per cent for so long, to have people sitting, all of our chairs

filled, people coming and going and to have that sort of bustling

environment that we always used to.”

He said there have been challenges with so many changes, going from

dine-in to patio to no dine-in.

“The regulations have changed so many times and staffing has been a

challenge. But I’m very lucky and fortunate to have a really strong

core group of staff that I haven’t had to do any layoffs for over a

year,” he said.

When Gillingham and his staff were tasked with checking customers for

proof of vaccination, he says it “wasn’t near the headache” that they

all thought it was going to be.

“I found our customers to be pleasant and positive. . . good people

that just want to sit down and have a meal — and we never really had

a lot of pushback,” he said. “We had all of these steps that we had

to follow and we did so because that was what we were required to do,

but without the mandates, it’s going to make life a little bit easier

and food come out a little bit faster and a little bit hotter.”

The elimination of proof of vaccine and capacity mandates will be

like opening for the first time for John Minella, owner of Dolce

Coffee House.

“It’s been a long haul, particularly for us because Covid hit a

couple months after we first opened,” said Minnella. “It’s going to

be exciting to see what our regular business life will be like

because since we’ve opened, we were surrounded with Covid and the

restrictions and how we are able to operate our business. Having

those restrictions lifted, is basically like we’re reopening again

for the first time.”

Minnella says his staff is happy to have less of a burden of checking

for vaccinations because not every customer is amenable to showing

their vaccine status.

“Those types of interactions that our staff have with guests will be

eliminated, and I think everyone will be grateful for that,” he said.

Minnella has big plans for his popular outdoor patio this summer

which includes having live musical acts each weekend.

“I’m hoping to increase the roster of music, from jazz to folk and

bluegrass, easy rock, that kind of thing,” he said. “We’re going to

go hard with the entertainment for the summer and just hope for

business as usual, or as what should be usual.”

Over at the Madhouse, co-owner Katie Gruen said since capacity limits

were lifted, the restaurant experienced their busiest days over the

last two weekends. With the proof-of-vaccination mandate now lifted,

she says they are embracing this with “open arms.”

“Our aim is to not make anyone feel uncomfortable in our

establishment,” said Gruen.

“We want everyone to feel as comfortable as they can. That being

said, we are just still looking forward to getting back to normal. We

are in a city where the majority of people are vaccinated and we

would hope that everyone is able to come out and that it’s

comfortable to come out.”

Through the pandemic, Gruen said the support they received was

overwhelming. Neighbouring businesses in the Bay and Algoma Street

business sector came together in support of one another to keep their

doors open.

“It’s really neat to see what you can do when you’re put under some

stress,” she said.

“I think we served every business in our area. They came and picked

up food from us during take-out which I mean just speaks volumes for

sticking together as a neighbourhood. It was really heartwarming to

see,” she said.