City police have a new way of engaging with the public as their bike patrol now includes officers on e-bikes.
“The idea was to re-establish the old beat officer concept, but be more mobile and be able to get places — waterways, rivers — where patrol cars might not be able to,” said Const. Tim Lampi with the Thunder Bay Police Service.
Lampi is one of two officers who, since June, conducts the bike patrol a few times a week in the city, particularly in the downtown cores and along waterways. The officers can engage with vulnerable people who often congregate along the water in areas patrol cars can’t reach.
“I served 11 years on the road in primary response,” said Lampi, noting the bike patrol allows police to be proactive. “We have time to talk a person, help them out, refer them to resources.”
Enforcement is hopefully the last course of action, he added.
The bike patrol has been well received with members of the public’s children wanting to race the officers on their bicycles.
“I’ve had a race with a few of them,” said Lampi, adding he asks the kids if it’s OK to cheat by turning the power on his bike.
The officers also have stopped and chatted with people about hockey and other topics unrelated to policing.
“People like to see us out,” said Lampi.
Since June, the two bikes have collectively put on about 600 kilometres. They can travel up to 32 kilometres per hour with an off-road mode that can go up to 45 kilometres per hour. The e-bikes have police decals and flashing lights. Each officer also carries a first-aid kit and narcan.
