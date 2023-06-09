A 35-year-old Blind River man has found out you can get burned by lighting a fire in your backyard when a restricted fire zone is in effect.
Provincial police said officers handed the man a $880 ticket after attending a Solomon Street home on Wednesday night.
According to police, the man became “upset and belligerent” when told by firefighters that he couldn’t have a fire when a restricted zone is in effect.
The fine is levied under Ontario’s Forest Fires Prevention Act.
